Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,695,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,551,206.06.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40.

Shares of TSE REAL traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 328,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,234. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 27.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.67.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

