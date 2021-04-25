REAL (REAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. REAL has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $367.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, REAL has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00064032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00094141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.65 or 0.00706164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.72 or 0.07807958 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

