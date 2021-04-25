RED Market Cap Hits $844,634.98 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $844,634.98 and $28,545.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.93 or 0.00464548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002702 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.