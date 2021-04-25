Redd (RDD) Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,174.49 or 1.00042634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00038815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00134207 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000985 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001940 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004701 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

