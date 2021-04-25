Redd (RDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

