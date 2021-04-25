RedFOX Labs Market Cap Hits $309.69 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $309.69 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.30 or 0.00419133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019574 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00164197 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00229912 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005785 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

