Reef (REEF) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.05 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $371.39 million and $51.05 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00065662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00088823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00062139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00681980 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

