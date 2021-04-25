Refereum 24-Hour Volume Tops $53,096.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $85.91 million and approximately $53,096.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00064151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00092898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00673818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.76 or 0.07971399 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

