Refereum Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $87.30 million and approximately $104,927.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00065960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00063103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00728075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00094907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.06 or 0.07793643 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

