reflect.finance Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $27,759.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00062051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00093974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00677899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.18 or 0.07995659 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,459,303 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

