Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,981 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Regional Management worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regional Management by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

