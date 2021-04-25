renDOGE Market Capitalization Tops $849,359.84 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $849,359.84 and $819,266.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00269524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.95 or 0.01025423 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.92 or 0.99702296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.21 or 0.00631367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars.

