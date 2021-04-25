renDOGE Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $821,822.64 and $1.18 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00266025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.79 or 0.01038866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00024237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00657701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,161.49 or 1.00017705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

