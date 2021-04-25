Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Down 31.9% Over Last Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $384,731.01 and approximately $51.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00062133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.56 or 0.00693394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.65 or 0.07764448 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.