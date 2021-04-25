REPO 24 Hour Volume Hits $83,749.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, REPO has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $83,749.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00269539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.70 or 0.01031783 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.77 or 0.00653250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,406.16 or 1.00461023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

