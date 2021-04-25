Request (REQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.74 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $110.65 million and $1.74 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00093686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.80 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.44 or 0.07623396 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.