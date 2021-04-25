Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,774 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 77,705 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in KeyCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in KeyCorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

