Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.