Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,974 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of SLM worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

