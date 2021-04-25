Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,157 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,676 shares of company stock valued at $6,135,699 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

