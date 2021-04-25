Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Hess by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 274,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

