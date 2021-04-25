Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $50.60 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

