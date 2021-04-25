Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $172,711,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.32.

NYSE VMC opened at $176.57 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $178.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

