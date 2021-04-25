Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,223 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Truist raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.