Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,451 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 9.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Halliburton has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

