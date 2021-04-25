Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.36 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of HealthEquity worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $70,568,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $49,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.89, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,000 shares of company stock worth $18,327,580. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

