Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $109.83 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $111.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

