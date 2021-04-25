Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.76 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Acuity Brands worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

NYSE AYI opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.17. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $178.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

