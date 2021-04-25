Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,048 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,295,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.