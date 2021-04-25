Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.04 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in CarMax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

NYSE KMX opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $136.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

