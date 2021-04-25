Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Syneos Health worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $224,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,781,362 shares of company stock valued at $355,005,081. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNH opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

