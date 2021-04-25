Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.37 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,802 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Teradata worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,842 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

