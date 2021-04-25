Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

