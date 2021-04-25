Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE HOG opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.