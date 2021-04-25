Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after acquiring an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Republic Services by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after acquiring an additional 301,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.54.

Republic Services stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.48.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.