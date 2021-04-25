Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

