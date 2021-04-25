Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases Shares of 96,874 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Brooks Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,211,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.54. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

