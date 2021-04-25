Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,499 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

