Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,727 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Post worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POST opened at $113.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,768.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.74.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.