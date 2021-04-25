Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 22,029 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,029 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.16 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

