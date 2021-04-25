Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 274,985 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 274,985 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Trimble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,562,000 after acquiring an additional 284,790 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trimble by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

