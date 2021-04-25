Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,331 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.32.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $189.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $191.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

