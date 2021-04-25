Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,484 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,015 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $57,543,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $16,075,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $10,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

