Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,269 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,400,000 after acquiring an additional 173,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

DOV stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

