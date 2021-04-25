Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,521 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 72.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $6,095,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Copart by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CPRT opened at $124.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.