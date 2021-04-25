Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,795 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 386,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,775,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.87.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

