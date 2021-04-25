Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,275 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 75,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $78.70 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.