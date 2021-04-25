Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,436 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.