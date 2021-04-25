Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of Iridium Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Insiders sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $37.67 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

