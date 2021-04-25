Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.